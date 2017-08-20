Group works to improve the Hartsville community

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Community volunteers from the Ministerial alliance, along with the Hartsville police department, and habit for humanity came together for an ‘Empower workday’.

Since 2016 the EMPOWER (Employing Ministry and Police to Overcome Walls and End Racism) initiative has been working to improve the community in the Historic Butler District of Hartsville.

The empower workday is to help older and disabled residents, who are in need of home repairs, landscaping and other projects.

“We have neighbors who want to come by and give us other names so that we can help them in advance,” said community liaison officer, Jacqueline Wright. “A lot of times we also will have people out of the community to come and help us out.”

This is the 4th house the EMPOWER initiative has worked on since their start in fall 2016.