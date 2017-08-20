Hartsville church holds 7th annual taste of Jerusalem

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Saturday in Hartsville, dozens gathered to feast at Jerusalem Baptist churches 7th annual ‘Taste of Jerusalem’.

The event focuses on bringing the community together in a social setting. Several members of various organizations including the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office came out to cook, and interact with the community.

“This is an annual program in which we celebrate community coming together, we also fellowship together,” said Reginald Floyd, Pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church. “We have food and fun, state representatives and elected officials came our to help us celebrate community.”

The money raised at the event, will go to the non profit Jerusalem development corporation to support community projects to benefit Hartsville.