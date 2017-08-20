Hartsville man arrested after altercation, reports of gun being fired

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man has been arrested after a reports of an altercation and a gun being fired.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradley Dale Wright, 26, of Hartsville.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, Wright is expected to be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and one count of first-degree domestic violence.

Lt. Kilgo says deputies responded to a residence on new Market Road in Hartsville shortly after midnight last night, in reference to an altercation and a gun being fired.

“It is alleged that Wright got into an arguement with someone over money and pulled a firearm, firing it several times,” a press release states.

Wright is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.