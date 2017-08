AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to an accident in Aynor.

According to a tweet, the accident occurred at 3917 Marsden Road. The caller had reported a possible ejected child.

11 minutes later, Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that no one had been ejected. Two patients were taken to the hospital.

WBTW is working to learn more.