LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole from the Jud Kuhn Chevrolet Dealership off Highway 9.

In a Facebook post, Horry County Police say the suspect stole 22 inch rims for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The theft is said to have occurred on August 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

Jud Kuhn Little River theft View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook) (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook) (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook)