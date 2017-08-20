Long lines for Krispy Kreme’s ‘eclipse’ doughnut

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Long lines were seen at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the South on Saturday evening after a first-ever doughnut was launched for Monday’s eclipse.

Lines were seen in a Greensboro store where the “Hot Now” light meant the store was cranking out new chocolate-covered doughnuts.

People were also waiting in long lines in Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia as the normally glazed doughnuts received a chocolate covering instead starting at 6 p.m.

“Solar eclipse celebration at Krispy Kreme!” Brian @ViewsandQueues in Kissimmee, Florida wrote on Twitter. “The line is out the door.”

“Very long lines!” wrote Dana’s Daily on Twitter from Statesboro, Georgia. “It’s THE happening place … right now. Even an accident in the parking lot.”

In Louisville, Kentucky, the lines were also long as people waited for the new treat from the Winston-Salem based company.

“This line is crazy!” Adam Robinson Tweeted from the Bardstown Road location in Louisville.

Also, from Nashville, Tennessee: “Waiting in a ridiculously long line for ‘eclipse’ donuts,” wrote Lydia McMillan on Twitter.

On Monday, the day of the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate, according to the company’s website.

But, customers can also stop by participating shops during weekend “Hot Light” hours on Saturday and Sunday (between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day) for an early taste of the special chocolate-covered doughnuts.

On Monday, the special doughnuts will be available between weekday “Hot Light” hours, which are between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To find your closest Krispy Kreme location, click here.

— WSPA contributed to this report