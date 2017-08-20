Man wanted for attempted murder arrested

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) –  Horry County Police have arrested a Conway man wanted for attempted murder.

Michael Scott Faulk was arrested Saturday, August 19. Jail records show he is still incarcerated.

According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center site, Faulk is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to law enforcement, attempted murder, assault and battery in the 2nd degree, and domestic violence in the 2nd degree.

No bail has been set for any of these charges.

 

