MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 7:50 Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans, crews arrived to find fire coming through the roof of a single story building.

The address, 8151 Rourke Street, belongs to Myrtle Beach Dental Associates.

After determining no one was inside, crews began fighting the fire from the outside.

Firefighters are still working to contain the fire. We will continue to update you as we learn more.