North Myrtle Beach rescue crews respond to fire at Best Western

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to an alarm activation that turned into a structure fire call at the Best Western.

According to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, crews were called around 5 p.m., Sunday evening to the Best Western on 1600 block of South Ocean Blvd. When crews arrived, they proceeded to the 6th floor to check the area that was activated and were met by occupants saying they could smell smoke. The incident was upgraded to a structure fire and response crews connected into the standpipe to prepare for fire attack in one of the rooms on the 6th floor. There was a small kitchen fire that was extinguished by the activated sprinkler.

Additional crews began salvage operations on other affected units impacted by water damage. In total 12 units between the 2nd floor through the 6th floor had power secured due to water runoff.