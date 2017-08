Conway, SC (WBTW) – A female was struck on Highway 544 Saturday night.

Lt. Selena Small of the Conway Police Department says the accident happened at around 10:45 p.m., near the 700-block of the highway.

The female was taken to a hopsital and admitted. No other word on her injuries was available.

Capt. Mezzapelle from the Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety said that CCU officers did assist Conway Police with this incident.

This incident is still under investigation.