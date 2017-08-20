Sen. Tim Scott explains how Pres. Trump can regain his moral authority

By Published:
Tim Scott
FILE - In a Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to members of the media as he arrives for a closed-door Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott says Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, that President Donald Trump can regain his moral authority on the issue of race by spending time with people who have lived through the nation’s difficult racial past. The South Carolina Republican said last week that Trump’s moral authority had become comprised after the president made comments that appeared to equate neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who came out to oppose them in Charlottesville, Virginia. Scott says what’s important at this point is not what Trump says next, but what he does. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Sen. Tim Scott says President Donald Trump can regain his moral authority on the issue of race by spending time with people who have lived through the nation’s difficult racial past.

The South Carolina Republican said last week that Trump’s moral authority had become comprised after the president made comments that appeared to equate neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who came out to oppose them in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Scott says what’s important at this point is not what Trump says next, but what he does.

Scott says that without a personal connection to the pain that racism has caused, he thinks it will be hard for Trump to regain that moral authority.

He spoke Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s