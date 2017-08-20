VIDEO: Judge Judy lets dog choose rightful owner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The test that will tell all.

TV personality Judge Judy let a dog, named Baby Boy, loose in her courtroom to determine who his rightful owner was.

The plaintiff said Baby Boy was his and the defendant said she bought Baby Boy for $50 on the street.

The two parties claiming the dog was theirs, dulled it out once Judge Judy let the dog free in her courtroom and he chose his true owner.

As you can see in the video, the dog happily flings himself at the plaintiff’s feet.

After seeing the loving reaction, Judge Judy told the plaintiff to take Baby Boy home.

The clip has been viewed more than 3 million times.

Watch the video below.