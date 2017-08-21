Construction continues on three schools set to open Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Most Horry County students will be back in the classroom on Wednesday morning and several will be at brand new schools.

Ten Oaks Middle School, Socastee Elementary School and Saint James Intermediate School are three of the five new schools built by First Floor Architects. Those five, including the new Myrtle Beach Middle School and Socastee Middle School, were supposed to be done in May but delays, mostly caused by weather, pushed them back.

“Collectively this was the largest group of projects we’ve done for one client at one time,” said CEO of First Floor Architects, Robbie Ferris. “The school district didn’t pay any extra money for delays.”

As of Monday evening, there were still several “punch list” items that needed to be done at the three new schools opening this week.

They included painting walls, finishing the Socastee Elementary School playground and putting last-minute touches in the kitchens.

“It’s all minor touch up things,” said Director of Facilities for Horry County Schools, Mark Wolfe.

However, one big thing First Floor and Southern Asphalt had to complete was the entrance road into Saint James Intermediate School.

“I hope they get it done,” said parent, Robin Smith, when she brought her daughter to the Open House on Thursday. “I was a bit worried when we came in today.”

The road was unpaved on Thursday and down to one lane with crews working on either side.

However, on Monday evening, Ferris said the road at St. James will be done by the first day of school. He said Southern Asphalt should be done paving on Tuesday afternoon and will paint the road tomorrow Tuesday night, weather permitting.