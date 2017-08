HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child reportedly drowned in a Hartsville pool.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, deputies are investigating the drowning, but could not offer anymore information related to the incident.

It is not known if the swimming pool was at a home or business or the age of the victim. Lt. Kilgo says the sheriff’s office will release more information as soon as it becomes available.