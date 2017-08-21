Florence lottery ticket worth $300K

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket purchased from a convenience store in Florence is worth $300,000.

Officials with the South Carolina Lottery say check your tickets – someone is holding a big winner. The ticket was purchased at Ken’s Corner in Florence. The ticket matched Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was multiplied to $300,000 when a three was drawn.

The winning numbers were: 7 – 9 – 12 – 27 – 33.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214, lottery officials say.