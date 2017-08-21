Georgetown County officials compare solar eclipse to hurricane evacuation

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Businesses are prepped, glasses are nearly impossible to find, and Krispy Kreme is going chocolate. The total solar eclipse if finally here!

As residents and visitors plan to pack Georgetown, as it’s one of the few locations to experience totality, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will treat Monday’s event as they would a hurricane evacuation.

Front Street in downtown Georgetown will be blocked off Monday from about 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. so viewers can see the eclipse. Visitors are invited to watch the eclipse at the East Bay Park, Morgan Park, Francis Marion Park and at the Harborwalk.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jason Lesley says they will have all hands on deck Monday. Deputies will treat the solar eclipse as they would a hurricane evacuation to make sure everyone can enjoy the eclipse safely and help direct traffic as everyone leaves.

“All hands on deck, so to speak, for Monday. We’ll have officers working as if it were a hurricane evacuation is what we’re comparing Monday’s events to,” describes Lesley.

Lesley says the main goal for the sheriff’s office Monday is to make sure everyone can enjoy the eclipse and return home safely.

“Keep in mind that everyone is not aware of the event, and they’ll be a lot of impatience and rushing around by other people, but if you’re planning to watch it, get there early and don’t run out for a bag of ice at 2 p.m. it just won’t be possible,” warns Lesley.

There will also be two buses to shuttle people around as needed. The first will pick up passengers from Georgetown High School and drop off at the corner of Broad and Prince Street.

The second will pick up passengers from the Baymont Inn, Quality Inn, and Hampton Inn and drop off at Broad and Prince Street.

The service will start at 9 a.m. and the last pickup is at 7 p.m. Georgetown officials have listed all viewing locations and parking tips on the city’s website.