Marion County sheriff identifies motives behind recent shootings

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Over the last four weeks, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has reported four shooting deaths within the county.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says the top priority in the county is citizen safety, especially with the recent increase in homicides. Sheriff Wallace says it is unusual to have more than one killing in such a short time.

“We hope it’s not a lasting trend,” says Sheriff Wallace. “When you look across to neighboring counties, they also see what I believe is an increase.”

Marion County deputies are working with SLED to monitor the county’s crime rate. Sheriff Wallace says all of the shootings are unrelated.

“There has been, in some instances, drugs related,” describes Sheriff Wallace. “There have been some domestic issues. Then there are some issues with, one incident with two neighbors. It’s not one over the other. It is a combination.”

The sheriff’s office has suspects in custody for three out of the four shootings.

Kenneth Nichols’ family lives near the area of the fatal shooting on Curry Road, and there are no suspects at this time.

“It didn’t have to be close to here,” says Nichols. “It can happen anywhere, but like I said, we have to come together and love each other.”

Nichols says he is praying for the families involved.

“I’m hoping and praying and trusting in the Lord that the things will just stop,” states Nichols.

Sheriff Wallace asks anyone with information surrounding the shooting death on Curry Road near Mullins to please contact the sheriff’s office.