No foul play suspected after man shot to death in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say a man died after he was shot in Myrtle Beach Monday.

According to Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the shooting at Pinegrove Townhomes around 1:30 p.m. Monday revealed no foul play was involved in the shooting.

Capt. Crosby says when police responded to the call about a person shot, they found a male victim in an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Horry County coroner has not yet released the person’s identity.

Police say that though they believe foul play was not involved, they plan to conduct a thorough and complete investigation into the shooting.

