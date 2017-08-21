North Myrtle Beach High School won’t be open by the first day of school

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some Horry County high school students won’t be going back to class at North Myrtle Beach High School on time this year.

Chief Officer of Support Services Daryl Brown says renovations have been taking place at the high school all summer, but the school will not be open by Wednesday, August 23.

Officials are aiming to have the school open by Thursday, August 24, pending a final inspection Tuesday morning. If the building passes inspection, students will be in by Thursday, but otherwise, the first day in the building is uncertain.

According to Brown, the makeup day is October 9.