PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – So many people have traveled to Pawleys Island in anticipation of the eclipse, that police are shutting down portions of the island.

According to a tweet from Pawleys Island police, the island south of the South Causeway is now closed due to crowded roadways.

Around 10 a.m., police released that all Pawleys Island beach accesses were already full. An hour later, officials closed Springs Avenue when parking hit capacity.