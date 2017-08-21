Coroner IDs employees killed in Conway bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department has identified a person of interest in the two murders of bank employees Monday afternoon.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at Cres Com Bank located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway around 1:16 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Lt. Small.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victims as 59-year-old Donna Major from Conway and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, from Green Sea.

The suspect fled the robbery scene in one of the victim’s cars. Lt. Small says the car is a white four-door Chrysler 200 with SC tag IZM457. The vehicle has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that says “River Life.”

Lt. Small says the suspect, a black male with long braids, pictured inside the bank wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, is still on the loose.

Photo from Conway police Victim Car LPR. Photo from Conway police. Front of Victims Car. Photo from Conway police. Brandon Council Long Hair. Photo courtesy of Conway police. Brandon Council Short Hair. Photo courtesy of Conway police.

Officers have identified a person of interest with whom they want to speak regarding the bank robbery and double murder investigation. The person of interest is Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina. Council is considered armed and dangerous.

Council is wanted for a separate bank robbery in Wilson on August 10. Police have reason to believe Council may have been in the Conway area at the time of the deadly robbery.

Police say Council could possibly change his hairstyle and have released a picture of him with long hair and short hair.

Spokesperson Don Wood with the Columbia Office of the FBI says agents with the FBI are on the scene and investigating the robbery.

Monday evening, CresCom Bank released the following statement on its Facebook page:

Today, shortly after 1:20 PM, we learned that two CresCom team members were fatally wounded in a robbery of our Conway branch located at 1230 16th Ave. Everyone in our company is heartbroken about this tragedy and we are devastated for the victims and their families. We are actively cooperating with the authorities investigating this unthinkable crime. Please join with all of us in praying for the victims’ families.