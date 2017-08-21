Police release photo of accused Conway bank robber

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police have released an image of the suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says the robbery at the CresCom bank happened around 1:20 p.m. The Cres Com bank is located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway.

Police say they’re still looking for the suspect, who may have left in a white Chrysler 200 with SC plate IZM456 with tinted windows. Lt. Small says the vehicle also may have a sticker on the glass that says “River Life”.