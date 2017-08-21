The Blitz Rankings – Week 1

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are Chris and Julia’s Top 10 teams going into their week 1 matchups this Thursday and Friday night all over the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Their records and their movement up and down the poll listed next to the school.
Chris Parks:
- Dillon (1-0) +1
- Hartsville (1-0) +1
- Lamar (1-0) +2
- Latta (1-0) +6
- Conway (1-0) +3
- Scotland County (NC) (0-1) -5
- North Myrtle Beach (1-0) 0
- Carvers Bay (1-0) +1
- Dillon Christian (1-0) NR
- Lake View (0-1) -6
Julia Morris:
- Hartsville (1-0) +1
- Dillon (1-0) +1
- Lamar (1-0) +2
- Latta (1-0) +4
- North Myrtle Beach (1-0) +2
- Conway (1-0) +6
- Scotland County (0-1) -6
- Carvers Bay (1-0) NR
- Dillon Christian (1-0) NR
- Wilson (1-0) NR