StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Hot and humid, with the chance for isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The eclipse forecast for today doesn’t look great, unfortunately. Today’s forecast will be similar to Saturday’s with thunderstorms firing between 1 and 2 pm which would severely limit the chances of seeing eclipse during the maximum coverage, at 2:45-ish. The clear spots will be few and far between if thunderstorms form like they did Saturday and this looks to be the case. The pattern of afternoon storms continues into Tuesday with a stronger front approaching by Wednesday and Thursday. This will increase rain chances through that time and keep afternoon temperatures a degree or two cooler. The front will stall just offshore bringing some drier and more comfortable weather heading into the start of next weekend.

Today, a mixture of sun and clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing after 12 pm. Highs 93 inland, 88 at the beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tuesday, hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms. Highs 88-93.