Charity wants your eclipse glasses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An astronomy non-profit group will soon be collecting solar eclipse glasses for a good cause.

Astronomers Without Borders says it will soon announce a program to collect glasses and distribute them to schools in South America and Asia where eclipses will cross in 2019.

They posted the following on Facebook:

The response to our glasses donation program has been overwhelming! We’ll have more places to send glasses posted before long but for now everyone is traveling back from the eclipse.

Most importantly, don’t throw your glasses away! If you want to collect them from your friends, neighbors, school or anything else please do! Become an official AWB glasses collection center! Follow us here or sign up for our newsletter on our website for announcements. If you want to send them somewhere right away they can be sent to:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

Thanks for taking part!

Mike Simmons

President

Astronomers Without Borders