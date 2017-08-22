Conway community gathers to remember victims killed in bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The search continues for the man who shot and killed two women Monday during a bank robbery in Conway.

Investigators and crime scene detectives were at CresCom Bank on and off all day Tuesday looking into exactly what happened.

But members of the community were also there Tuesday, dropping off flowers and balloons in remembrance of Katie Skeen and Donna Majors.

“It’s just so family oriented, everybody knows everybody,” said Jeannie Smith, who lives in Conway and was acquainted with Donna and Katie.

The city shaken by tragedy this week.

“It’s just heartbreaking, because they were such godly, gracious women,” said Kathryn Barnhill, who banks at CresCom and also knew Donna and Katie.

Skeen and Majors were killed while working just after lunchtime Monday.

“But both these women were not just workers at CresCom Bank,” Smith said. “They were wives and mothers and had children.”

Who customers say were always kind.

“Always took time to ask me about myself and how things were going,” Barnhill told News13. “And they were just really friendly.”

The person of interest in their deaths, Brandon Michael Council, is still on the run. He was already wanted out of Wilson, North Carolina for robbing a bank there.

“We just broke away from work and we came together as a team,” Smith said after a small vigil held in the bank’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon. “And we said, ‘Lets go out there and pray.’”

A circle of quiet prayer in the CresCom parking lot, but with a very loud message.

“Evil and tragedy can come upon any of us at any point in time, any day,” Smith said. “And I think it’s what we do in the midst of that is what’s important.”

If you have any information on Council or where he might be you are asked to call police immediately.

