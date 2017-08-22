Council defers vote on Horry County mining operation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council leaders deferred the decision to let a company start mining in the county Tuesday night.

The decision came after several people packed council chambers to show their opposition to granting a mining permit to a company called Red Bluff Rock LLC.

The company has plans to start mining at Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road.

People who live there say they didn’t know the project was being considered until they saw signs in the area and they’re concerned about safety, large trucks damaging their roads, and damaging property in their community.

“To add something like trucks to that area is inconsistent to the current population, and there was a day – I’ve been there 15 years. There was a day when Horry County would let you know ahead of time so we could choose what we want to have done with our community. So, that’s my concern is that the community actually has a voice in the development,” said community member Linda Webber.

Council Chairman Mark Lazarus says they’ll put together a community meeting to let people ask questions about the project.

“Sometimes everybody is not understanding of maybe the length of time that it will be mined or how deep, as the gentleman said tonight, how deep the mine may be and things like that. So, we need to make sure that we get the facts on the table and that’s what this opportunity will be for,” said Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus.

Lazarus says if the developer can convince the community that the project is something that’s needed then they’ll move forward with a vote.

If not, council will have to decide what to do next.