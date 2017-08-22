Council honors Horry County sheriff for winning SC Sheriff of the Year

Related Coverage Horry County Sheriff wins 2017 SC Sheriff of the Year

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders honored Sheriff Phillip Thompson Tuesday night

Sheriff Thompson was selected as the 2017 Sheriff of the Year by the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Thompson thanked the county for their support throughout his career alongside his wife.

He says it was an honor to be selected as the Sheriff of the Year, but it’s even more important to him to be honored by the people of Horry County.

“I’ve done my entire law enforcement career here in the county. Horry County is my home. It is special. I have seen it grow to what it’s coming into and I’m excited about where it’s going. So, it was truly an honor to be recognized tonight by members of our county council,” said Sheriff Thompson.

Thompson has worked in law enforcement in Horry County for 38 years.