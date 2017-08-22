Darlington deputy stops to help stranded driver, discovers gun, drugs

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputy says a handgun and 22 grams of marijuana were taken from a vehicle after a driver experiencing car trouble flagged them down for help.

According to a press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo, the driver broke down on W. Bobo Newsome Highway Monday and flagged down a deputy, complaining of transmission trouble.

When the deputy approached the car, he “was able to smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Lt. Kilgo says.

Officials eventually located a .40 caliber handgun with 30 rounds, 22 grams of marijuana, a scale and small plastic bags inside the car. Joseph Dylan McLain, 25, of McBee, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun. McLain was convicted of burglary second degree in 2009, Lt. Kilgo states.

McLain is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.