Georgetown County coroner identifies man found in Sampit River

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an “unresponsive male” was pulled from the Sampit River Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man. The release says that the man was discovered around 7:45 a.m. in the Sampit River near Woodland Avenue, but did not say if the circumstances were suspicious.

Emergency Medical Technicians transported the man to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Tuesday evening, Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the deceased as Grady R. Cooper.

The sheriff’s office says more details will be released as the investigation continues.