HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday Hartsville police received training on how to use Narcan, the medication that can reverse the effects of a d…

Areas of Myrtle Beach have been double red flagged due to strong currents, police say.

The Marlboro County coroner says one man died Tuesday after he was shot Monday night.

An astronomy non-profit group will soon be collecting solar eclipse glasses for a good cause.