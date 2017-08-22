McColl man faces murder charge after shooting victim dies the next day

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County coroner says one man died Tuesday after he was shot Monday night.

McColl Police say they were called to McColl Stop and Shop on North Main Street about a fight in progress around 10 p.m. Monday night. While police were on the way, they were notified that shots had been fired.

Responding officers arrived on scene and found a man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken by crews with the county and eventually airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says 30-year-old Alonzo Lampkin died from a gunshot wound Tuesday.

On Tuesday, police charged 33-year-old Antonio Anderson with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Information obtained from witnesses and video surveillance indicate that the two men started fighting inside the store and as the fight spilled into the parking lot, Anderson shot Lampkin in the chest. Anderson remained on scene until officers arrived.

An arraignment will be set for Anderson later Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.