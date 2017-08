MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County coroner says one man died Tuesday after he was shot Monday night.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says 30-year-old Alonzo Lampkin was shot in McColl Monday night and taken to McLeod Regional Hospital.

According to the coroner, Lampkin died from a gunshot wound Tuesday.

Officials have not yet released any information regarding suspects in the case.