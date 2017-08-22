Pelicans Win 5th Straight, Bailey Inches Closer to Milestone

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (August 22, 2017) – Tyler Alamo and Jesse Hodges both recorded three hits in Tuesday’s contest as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans extended their winning streak to five games with their 7-3 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With Down East (53-74, 29-29) leading Myrtle Beach (69-59, 26-32) 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pelicans took their second lead of the contest. Alamo kicked off the frame with a single to left field before advancing to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Eddy Martinez was hit by a pitch before the bases became loaded on a single from Adonis Paula. Down East starter Wes Benjamin (8-7), was replaced by Jose Valdespina, walked Connor Myers to bring in Alamo to score and tie the game at three. A Robert Garcia infield single and error on the same play plated two more runs to make the tally 5-3.

Alamo picked up his third hit of the contest by kicking off the bottom seventh inning with a base knock to center field. He then advanced to second following a sacrifice bunt from Tyler Pearson . Martinez put runners on the corners with a base hit before Alamo scored on a fielder’s choice from Vimael Machin. With the score 6-3, Garcia drove home Martinez with a single to right field, extending the Pelicans’ lead to 7-3.

Right-hander Pedro Araujo entered the contest for Dakota Mekkes (5-1) in the eighth inning. Araujo tossed a perfect eighth and ninth inning, striking out a pair of batters, en route to giving the Birds their 10th win in 11 days.

Myrtle Beach kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Pearson led off the inning with a walk before advancing to second on a groundout from Martinez. Paula drove a single to left field, allowing Pearson to score, which gave the Birds a 1-0 advantage.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Alamo doubled to left-center field before scoring on a single from Pearson as the Pelicans stretched their lead to 2-0.

With one out in the top of the fifth inning, LeDarious Clark put the Wood Ducks on the scoreboard with a solo home run to left field. Josh Altmann followed Clark with a double to center field before scoring on an RBI single from Josh Morgan to tie the game at two.

Myrtle Beach starter Casey Bloomquist delivered a strong performance on the mound. The right-hander went five innings and yielded just two earned runs while striking out four batters.

The Wood Ducks took their only lead in the contest in the top of the sixth inning. Carlos Garay and Yanio Perez both reached on walks to begin the frame before the bases became loaded as Ti’Quan Forbes reached on a sacrifice bunt fielder’s choice. Preston Scott grounded into a double play, allowing Garay to score to give the Woodies a 3-2 advantage.

With the Pelicans’ 7-3 victory over Down East on Tuesday, Myrtle Beach manager Buddy Bailey is now just one win away from 2,000 in his career.