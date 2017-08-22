Residents’ input wanted on design of Myrtle Beach library

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Chapin Memorial Library Advisory Board wants to hear from the community before the new library is built in the Superblock.

The City of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page announces three meetings where neighbors are asked to come and speak on what the new library should look like. The advisory board also asks for input based on how people use the library, the most important features, and how the new library can better serve the community.

All sessions will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and are open to the public.

6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 6

First Presbyterian Church’s Grissom Campus

3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway

6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 7

Base Recreation Center

800 Gabreski Lane

6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 12

Sandy Grove Baptist Church

1008 Carver Street