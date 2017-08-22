SC deputy hospitalized after patrol car flips, hits house

Published:

SPARTANBURG, SC – A Spartanburg Co. deputy is in the hospital after a patrol car flipped in an early morning accident.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Spring Street.

The driver of the patrol unit was identified as Joshua Bruce Clarke, 27, of Chesnee.

Hovis said Clarke was headed north on Spring Street when he ran off the left side of the road and struck mail boxes and a utility pole before overturning and hitting a house.

Clarke was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

A witness says the deputy was conscious following the accident. He said it took emergency responders about half an hour to get the deputy out of the flipped vehicle.

Hovis said the crash remains under investigation.

 

