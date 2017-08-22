StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Hot and humid with a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. High pressure will expand across the area from the western Atlantic through Wednesday, allowing the heat and high humidity to continue. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s for the beaches to the low 90s for inland locations. With the Sea Breeze and daytime heating we’ll have a few showers popping up in the afternoon. A cold front will move into the area from the west Wednesday night and move slowly through the area Thursday, passing off the coast Thursday night. This will give a better chance for more widespread showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Canadian high pressure will build in behind the front, bringing drier and breezier weather with slightly below normal temperatures for the weekend. We are keeping an eye on a tropical wave over the state of Florida but if anything develops, it will likely stay offshore. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 80s.

Today, hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms. Highs 90-93 inland, 87-89 beaches.

Tonight, Warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies. Lows 72-74 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Wednesday, hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 87-91.