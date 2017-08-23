3 things to know for first day of school in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County students return to school Wednesday morning. As you prepare the book bags and lunch boxes, here’s what you need to know about traffic, the forecast, and all those photos you’re taking.

StormTracker13 Meteorologist James Hopkins says most of the rain will hold off for bus stop or school pick-up, but it will be hot. We’ll see low 90s at the beach and mid-90s inland, but the heat index will hit triple digits.

