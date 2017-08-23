Children’s Recovery Center invites community to fun run of support

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Louise Carson, the Executive Director of the Children’s Recovery Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties, joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about the center’s upcoming 5k run. It is a major fundraiser for the non-profit agency.

As described on the agency’s website, the center is a place of help and comfort for abused children:

Since 1996, the Children’s Recovery Center has been helping children in Horry and Georgetown counties make their way through a horrible ordeal. Our diverse team of professionals provides forensic interviews, medical examinations, and effective advocacy for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Children’s Recovery Center is nonprofit community organization that provides centralized resources for children and families in crisis. Every child who enters our facility is treated with respect and compassion. From the first interview and medical exam to testifying on their behalf in court, we are here to advocate for the innocent. The child always comes first.

The center funds its operations through grants and community contributions. On Saturday, August, 26, it will host its biggest fundraiser of the year – the 5k Run for the Kids. Online registration ends Wednesday at 5 p.m., but people can still sign up for the 1-mile “Tot Run” or the 5k run in person. Registrations will be accepted during the pre-registered packet pick-up on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at King Street Grille in Murrells Inlet. On Saturday morning, registrations will be taken at 7 a.m. at the race site – Morse Park Landing in Murrells Inlet.

The “Tot Run” is at 7:30 a.m., and the 5k is at 8 a.m. A breakfast follows at King Street Grille at 9 a.m.

Read more about the Children’s Recovery Center at childrensrecoverycenter.org.