Conway police search for man accused of robbing liquor store armed with knife

CONWAY, SC – Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Conway liquor store Tuesday night.

According to officers, the call came in around 6:46 p.m. about a robbery at Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store at 1605 4th Avenue.

Employees say the suspect was a male armed with a knife. The suspect fled the scene north on 4th Avenue in a 2012 black Nissan with NC tag DDL9575 and was accompanied by a female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)