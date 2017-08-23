New apartments planned for Market Common spark rumors & worry over crime

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rumors surrounding new apartments going up in Market Common have Myrtle Beach city leaders working to clear up fact from fiction.

Myrtle Beach Planning Director Carol Coleman has been getting a lot of calls recently about Lively at Market Commons, a new apartment complex planned for the city.

“My understanding is a letter went out or maybe something on social media went out indicating that it was a public housing project, it is not a public housing development, it is a private developer,” explained Coleman.

The rumor created a bit of a stir, but conceptual designs show four new luxury apartment buildings at Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue, not public housing.

“When you’re doing public housing you can’t typically put the amount of money that you’re putting into it that this developer is putting in. It should be an upscale rental project,” said Coleman.

Coleman says similar apartment buildings have one room studios that start in the thousand dollar range, “I have not seen a business plan so I can’t say, but my understanding is they have the ability to go up to three bed rooms but in that case you’re talking $2,400-2,500 dollars.”

High or low end, it would still bring 303 units right down the road from Mike Kressin’s house.

“I’m really not in favor of apartments I’d rather see townhouses or something to that effect that matches the neighborhood,” said Kressin.

Kressin is worried that apartments could eventually bring more crime into the area.

“Where I’m from, they started out with the same thing in Wisconsin. They built some high end, what they called high end buildings along the river and they said it would be just fine, don’t worry about it; and what it turned out to be is after a while stuff filters in,” explained Kressin.

Kressin says he doesn’t want to see the same thing happen to his new home.

“It’s just my opinion, but that’s what seems to happen, it happened up north where I was from and my fear is that’s what’s going to happen here that more crimes going to filter into the area,” said Kressin.

Developers are currently working with the Myrtle Beach community appearance board to make sure the apartments stay in the same style as the rest of Market Common.

Plans still needs to go through a final conceptual review.