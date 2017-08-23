SC student who filmed classroom incident involving SRO sues district, sheriff

By Published:
In this Monday, Oct, 26, 2015 photo made from video taken by a Spring Valley High School student, Senior Deputy Ben Fields tries to forcibly remove a student who refused to leave her high school math class, in Columbia S.C. The Justice Department opened a civil rights investigation Tuesday after Fields flipped the student backward in her desk and tossed her across the floor. (AP Photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina high school student charged after filming a deputy tossing another student across a classroom is suing the school district and the sheriff’s department.

Attorneys for Niya Kenny filed the lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland Two School District of false arrest, defamation and negligent supervision.

Kenny was charged with disturbing schools after she tried to intervene in the October 2015 incident. The student tossed from her chair by Deputy Ben Fields also was charged with disturbing schools.

Charges against both were dropped, and Fields was fired. State and federal prosecutors have declined to prosecute Fields.

Kenny’s lawsuit says she was arrested after she “protested the assault” of the other student and was wrongly expelled.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s