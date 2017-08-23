SC student who filmed classroom incident involving SRO sues district, sheriff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina high school student charged after filming a deputy tossing another student across a classroom is suing the school district and the sheriff’s department.

Attorneys for Niya Kenny filed the lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland Two School District of false arrest, defamation and negligent supervision.

Kenny was charged with disturbing schools after she tried to intervene in the October 2015 incident. The student tossed from her chair by Deputy Ben Fields also was charged with disturbing schools.

Charges against both were dropped, and Fields was fired. State and federal prosecutors have declined to prosecute Fields.

Kenny’s lawsuit says she was arrested after she “protested the assault” of the other student and was wrongly expelled.