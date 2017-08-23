Horry County police: Conway bank robbery subject in custody

WBTW will Facebook Live the Conway Police Department press conference at 4 p.m.

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say the subject wanted in connection to the double homicide at a Conway bank is in custody. Shortly after posting the update, Horry County police deleted the Facebook post and the tweet confirming his arrest.

Lt. Selena Small with Conway police released a statement clarifying that they’re waiting for confirmation that the subject in custody is in fact Brandon Council.

“The subjects identity HAS NOT been confirmed and we must confirm the identity before we can officially state this,” Lt. Small stated in an email.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents were in Loris related to Monday’s deadly Conway bank robbery. After Horry County police released the person of interest had been captured, Conway Police Department Lt. Selena Small announced that she had confirmed with SLED that nothing was found or confirmed in the Loris area.

According to SLED spokesperson Thom Berry, agents were on the ground in the Loris community Wednesday, but he could not confirm if it is believed that the person of interest in the case is in the area. Berry also confirmed that SLED has a helicopter surveying the Loris community from the air.

Conway police named Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina as a person of interest in the CresCom bank robbery that resulted in the death of two employees Monday afternoon.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at CresCom around 1:16 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Lt. Small.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victims as 59-year-old Donna Major from Conway and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, from Green Sea.

The press conference was originally planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the City of Conway Public Safety Building located at 1600 Ninth Avenue, but later postponed to 4 p.m. Lt. Small says a number of agencies will be involved in the announcement, including the City of Conway, Conway Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and CresCom Bank.

Conway police have not returned News13’s phone calls for more information related to SLED’s investigation in Loris Wednesday afternoon. News13 does have a crew en route to Loris and will release more information as it is made available by authorities.