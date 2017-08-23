The Blitz – Week 1 Picks

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are the 5 games Chris and Julia will be picking this week as they amp up for the Blitz on Friday night at 11:10pm on News 13.
Waccamaw at St. James
Lake View at Johnsonville
Carvers Bay at Georgetown – Game of the Week on News 13
Darlington at Wilson
Dillon Christian at Trinity Byrnes
Chris (5-0) after Week 0
His Winners:
St. James, Lake View, Carvers Bay, Wilson, Dillon Christian
Julia (4-1) after Week 0
Her Winners:
Waccamaw, Lake View, Carvers Bay, Wilson, Dillon Christian