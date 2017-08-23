The Blitz – Week 1 Picks

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are the 5 games Chris and Julia will be picking this week as they amp up for the Blitz on Friday night at 11:10pm on News 13.

Waccamaw at St. James

Lake View at Johnsonville

Carvers Bay at Georgetown – Game of the Week on News 13

Darlington at Wilson

Dillon Christian at Trinity Byrnes

Chris (5-0) after Week 0

His Winners:

St. James, Lake View, Carvers Bay, Wilson, Dillon Christian

Julia (4-1) after Week 0

Her Winners:

Waccamaw, Lake View, Carvers Bay, Wilson, Dillon Christian