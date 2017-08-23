StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Hot and humid conditions will prevail through today with rain chances on the rise through Thursday. Typical afternoon showers are possible today but will likely be slightly more widespread due to extra moisture and energy from an approaching cold front for the west. The cold front will move into the area tonight and move slowly through the area Thursday, passing off the coast Thursday night. This will give a better chance for more widespread showers and storms overnight tonight and lasting into Thursday. Canadian high pressure will build in behind the front, bringing drier and breezier weather with slightly below normal temperatures for the weekend. We are keeping an eye on a tropical wave over the state of Florida but if anything develops, it will likely stay offshore. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 80s. Breezy conditions will continue Sunday into Monday due to the interaction of the tropical wave offshore and the high pressure in control over the Carolinas. A chance for storms comes back Tuesday.

Today, hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 93-95 inland, 89-91 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Thursday, showers and storms continue throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s.