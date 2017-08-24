‘Disgruntled employee’ shoots 1, takes hostages in downtown Charleston, mayor says

CHARLESTON, SC — Emergency crews have responded an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department, Charleston City Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Virginia’s On King on Thursday, August 24 at 12:18 p.m.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, police spokesman Charles Francis says officers have found one shooting victim.

We’re told officers were able to get the victim out of the building. Medics transported that person to a local hospital. We are working to learn the condition of the victim at this time. A few hostages are still in the building with the shooter, Francis added.

SWAT teams, hostage negotiators, North Charleston authorities and The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to the area.

The suspect is described as a disgruntled employee, according to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“We are ready for the situation, no matter what happens,” Tecklenburg said.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris is blocked off to motorist and pedestrian traffic because of the incident within the 400 block of King Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Witnesses say cops have their guns drawn. Snipers are also seen near a hotel being built near the incident location.

We’re also told the CVS Pharmacy in the area has been evacuated. The Charleston County Court House and The Macintosh are both on lock down.