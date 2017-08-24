Bennettsville man charged for holding woman against her will

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police say a man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will this week in a Marlboro County home.

Lt. Larry Turner says Shawn Blackmon, 39, is accused of holding the woman at a home on Grove Park Road and taking her cell phone Wednesday night.

Blackmon was reportedly a friend of the woman’s and was highly intoxicated and upset at her “about a past relationship that she was involved in,” Lt. Turner says.

Police say the woman called 911 after he passed out.

Blackmon was arrested and charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond.