Darlington Chamber of Commerce discusses litter

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington City Chamber of Commerce talked about litter at a meeting Thursday.

Palmetto Pride representatives visited the chamber to discuss how litter along roads can bring down property values and put drivers in danger.

“Go anywhere in the state and you see a lot of issues and it becomes a problem for tourism business development. It’s also especially on the interstate there are people killed every year on our interstates because of litter,” said Esther Wagner, events coordinator.

Palmetto Pride members also talked about how local businesses can help keep the community clean at work and at home.