Florence County asks FSD4 to donate land for community center

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Council wants to build a $420,000 community center in Timmonsville, but they need help from the school board.

Dorothy Keith owns the only Outreach Community center in Timmonsville, she said a new community center will not only help the children in the area but unite the community.

“Whatever Timmonsville can get would be a blessing,” said Keith. “Anything would be a great ingredient to start to revitalize the Town of Timmonsville.”

County Administrator Rusty Smith said the $420,000 from Capital Sales Tax two will pay for the project. Earlier this week County Chair Kent Caudle asked the school board to donate the Old Timmonsville High school land.

“We wouldn’t have to buy the property and if they are not using it. It just seems like a good location for us,” said Caudle.

School board chair Lillie Joe says the board needs more information on the plan.

“We have a request without any additional information,” said Joe.

Andrew Lesesne has lived in the area for six years, he says he hopes to see the land be put to good use.

“If you ride through Timmonsville now you see all these wore down houses. Where are there for kids to go and stay out of trouble,” said Lesesne.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown he says he supports anything that will help the community.

The school board hopes to have a meeting with the council. They have not set up a date for the meeting.