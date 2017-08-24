Florence County wants school district to donate land for community center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Council wants to build a $420,000 community center in Timmonsville but they need help from the school board.

Florence County leaders want to build the new center at the location of the old Timmonsville High School

“Whatever Timmonsville can get would be a blessing,” says Dorothy Keith, owner of the only Outreach Community Center in Timmonsville.

Keith says a new community center will not only help the children in the area but will also unite the community.

“Anything would be a great ingredient to start to revitalize the town of Timmonsville,” says Keith.

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith says the $420,000 from Capital Sales Tax II will pay for the project. The land, however, isn’t owned by the county, and county council chair Kent Caudle asked the school board for help this week.

Caudle spoke at a Florence School District 4 board meeting and asked the school board to donate the old Timmonsville High School land to the county to complete the project.

“We wouldn’t have to buy the property, and if they are not using it, it just seems like a good location for us,” justifies Caudle.

Florence School District 4 Chairperson Lillie Joe says the board needs more information on the plan.

Andrew Lesesne has lived in the area for six years, and says he hopes to see the land put to good use.

“If you ride through Timmonsville now, you see all these worn down houses,” comments Lesesne. “Where are there for kids to go and stay out of trouble?”

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says he supports anything that will help the community.

Joe says she wants to sit down with county council to review the proposal. No word yet on when that meeting will happen